Morgan Stanley Has $12.06 Million Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

