Morgan Stanley Increases Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $138.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. Allegion has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $134.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $91,348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $22,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

