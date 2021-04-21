Morgan Stanley Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $147.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

DOV stock opened at $144.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day moving average is $124.65. Dover has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $146.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

