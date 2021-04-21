Morgan Stanley Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $321.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SBAC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.08.

SBA Communications stock opened at $292.02 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,946.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $269.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.62.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

