Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $220.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $202.94 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $207.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $287,044,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,344,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after acquiring an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,512,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

