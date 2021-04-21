Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 81,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,984. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. Kering has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $77.77. The company has a market cap of $93.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

