Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)

Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFGSY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Eiffage alerts:

EFGSY traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.13. 7,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.