Morgan Stanley Sells 432,638 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 432,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $25.54 on Wednesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.