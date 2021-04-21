Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $235.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $128.78 and a twelve month high of $255.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day moving average is $218.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $4,260,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,093,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,001,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,358 shares of company stock worth $38,725,863 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.