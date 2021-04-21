Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 259 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.06.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

