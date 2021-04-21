Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares in the company, valued at $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

