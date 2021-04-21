Motco Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Motco cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in APA were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 309.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

