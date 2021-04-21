Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

NYSE MSI traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.27. 564,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $124.36 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average of $174.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $2,458,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

