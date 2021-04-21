Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57. 189,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 36,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

Several analysts recently commented on MHGVY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

About Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.