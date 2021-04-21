Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 7,127 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the typical daily volume of 989 call options.

COOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.11.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1,640.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 76,987 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.