MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires 467 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.25. 31,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,005.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

