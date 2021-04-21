MTM Investment Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 325.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 183,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 86,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,738,237. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

