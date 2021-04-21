MTM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.04. 60,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,377,329. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

