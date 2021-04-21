MTM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

MTM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Big Lots worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 851.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,201. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

