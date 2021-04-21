MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.67.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

