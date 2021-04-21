MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:MTNOY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.67.
MTN Group Company Profile
