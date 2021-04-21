MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$50.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.50.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$51.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.1600001 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

