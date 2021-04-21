Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at Cormark

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.15.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.48 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$13.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.