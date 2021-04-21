MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

MYRG stock opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. MYR Group has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $76.23.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,598,804.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock worth $4,047,283. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in MYR Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MYR Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

