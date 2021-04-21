Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NNOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX opened at $30.45 on Monday. Nano-X Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,342,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.