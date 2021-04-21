National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $1,259,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 189,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

