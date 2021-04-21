National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to $92.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

