National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.