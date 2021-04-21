NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $38.18

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.18, but opened at $40.43. NeoGames shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 37 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.41.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in NeoGames during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeoGames during the 4th quarter worth $338,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

