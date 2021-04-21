NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $106.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NetEase by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 87.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 24.7% in the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 17.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,947. NetEase has a 1-year low of $64.88 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

