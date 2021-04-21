Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Cowen

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $40.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $509.49. 490,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $520.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.65 billion, a PE ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

