Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.16 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $3.16 EPS.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $549.57. 9,470,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.85. The company has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

