Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.302 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.37 billion.Netflix also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.16-3.16 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Netflix stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $549.57. 9,470,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.53 and its 200-day moving average is $520.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

