Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,825 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group owned approximately 0.08% of Neuronetics worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 809.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 101,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 22,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $429,870.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,879.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,428 shares of company stock worth $798,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.