New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, RTT News reports. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:EDU traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. The stock had a trading volume of 529,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,423,267. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $19.97.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. CLSA started coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.21.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

