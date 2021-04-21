NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,250,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,751 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 729,853 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,217,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 770,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

