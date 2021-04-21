NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 638 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.17.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $504.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.98.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

