NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 190 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total value of $404,390.85. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

NYSE:ACN opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.50. The company has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.