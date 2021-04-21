NEXT Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,595 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after acquiring an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

