NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 5.3% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 6.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.33.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

