NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $19.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th.

NextCure stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.40. NextCure has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The company has a quick ratio of 51.73, a current ratio of 51.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 142,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 263.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 222.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,068,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 736,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

