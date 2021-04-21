NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.59 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

