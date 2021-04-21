Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCBS traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $774.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Also, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

