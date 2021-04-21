Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market capitalization of $765.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $166,975.02. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

