Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $9.65 on Monday. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Nikola will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nikola by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

