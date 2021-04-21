Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.39

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 69328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

NKLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Nikola in the first quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,502,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nikola in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,013,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

