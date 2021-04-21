Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after buying an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after buying an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after buying an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

