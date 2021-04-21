nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

LASR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.93. 154,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,158. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $883,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

