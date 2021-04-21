NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.58

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 12807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get NN Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.07.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.