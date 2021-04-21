Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Noble Midstream Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

NBLX stock opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 357,243 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $2,638,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Midstream Partners (NBLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.