Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.8% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.74. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $147.37 and a 12-month high of $278.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

